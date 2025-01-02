Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 09 Paisa Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 08:09 PM

Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.55

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.55.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.20 and Rs 279.70 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

2 to close at Rs288.88 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.08, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decline of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs348.88 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs349.70.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 06 paisa to close at Rs75.86 and Rs74.20, respectively.

