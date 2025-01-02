Rupee Sheds 09 Paisa Against Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 08:09 PM
Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.55
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.55.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.20 and Rs 279.70 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.
2 to close at Rs288.88 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.08, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decline of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs348.88 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs349.70.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 06 paisa to close at Rs75.86 and Rs74.20, respectively.
Recent Stories
Drug peddler held with heroin
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar
Famous poet Abid Rashid honored
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Balochistan Government for ..
DIG holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievances
9 pumping stations restored in Lyari : Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab
Rain and snow expected in northern Pakistan amid dense fog in plains
Chairman CDA reviews progress on parking plaza at blue area
DC orders completing canals’ de-silting swiftly
Kashmiris to observe right to self-determination day on Jan 5, reminding UN of i ..
NA body takes notice of ministry’s failure in providing brief to committee on ..
Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar55 seconds ago
-
Price of gold increased by 1, 100 per tola in Pakistan30 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs.9m from defaulters, detaches 318 connections during December33 minutes ago
-
FCCI, KCCI to make joint efforts for formulation of economic policies1 hour ago
-
'Uraan-Pakistan' to make country trillion-dollar economy by 2035: FCCI chief1 hour ago
-
UK manufacturing activity narrows as of end-20242 hours ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs823 billion in the market49 minutes ago
-
Uzbek Ambassador, TDAP Chief Executive discuss bilateral trade2 hours ago
-
Global markets down on 1st trading day of new year49 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's manufacturing PMI falls further to 48.6 in December2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka stock index surpasses 16,000 mark for first time3 hours ago