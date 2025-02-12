Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 09 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 07:12 PM

Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.25 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.25 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.16.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.75 and Rs 281.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.

05 to close at Rs289.71 against the last day’s closing of Rs287.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.81, whereas an increase of Rs 3.41 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs347.91 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs344.50.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs76.02 and Rs 74.46 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expen ..

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations

12 minutes ago
 Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolut ..

Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estat ..

10 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forwar ..

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Lebane ..

UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President

42 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chair ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman

58 minutes ago
 Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

1 hour ago
KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue g ..

KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue goes up by 49%

10 minutes ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

2 hours ago
 MPAs briefed on PICIIP

MPAs briefed on PICIIP

10 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

2 hours ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business