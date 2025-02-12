Rupee Sheds 09 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 07:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.25 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.16.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.75 and Rs 281.25, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.
05 to close at Rs289.71 against the last day’s closing of Rs287.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.81, whereas an increase of Rs 3.41 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs347.91 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs344.50.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs76.02 and Rs 74.46 respectively.
