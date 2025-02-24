Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 07:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Rupee on Monday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.66 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.57.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.00 and Rs281.50, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs0.22 to close at Rs293.

17 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.39, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 02 pasia and closed at Rs1.87, whereas an decrease of Rs0.68 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs353.52 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs354.20.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs76.14 and Rs74.57, respectively.

