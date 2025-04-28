Rupee sheds 09 paisas against US Dollar

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 07:05 PM

The Rupee on Monday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.06 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.97

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.25 and Rs 282.75, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 03 paisa to close at Rs 319.

01 against the last day’s closing of Rs 318.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.95, whereas an increase of 88 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 374.35 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 373.47.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisa each to close at Rs 76.52 and Rs 74.92 respectively.

