Rupee sheds 09 pasia against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.75

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.75.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.30 and Rs 278.90 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 85 paisa to close at Rs 291.12 against the last day’s closing of Rs 290.27, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.80, whereas a decrease of 19 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 348.62 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 348.81.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 75.64 and Rs 73.99 respectively.