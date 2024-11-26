Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 09 Pasia Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 06:03 PM

Rupee sheds 09 pasia against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.75

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.75.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.30 and Rs 278.90 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 85 paisa to close at Rs 291.12 against the last day’s closing of Rs 290.27, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.80, whereas a decrease of 19 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 348.62 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 348.81.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 75.64 and Rs 73.99 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Govt to launch solarization program, aiming to ben ..

Govt to launch solarization program, aiming to benefit 500,000 households: Nasir ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq ..

Punjab Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews prog ..

2 minutes ago
 realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The ..

Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tourna ..

1 hour ago
 CM Murad urges WAPDA to allocate 50 MGD of additio ..

CM Murad urges WAPDA to allocate 50 MGD of additional water for Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Frid ..

Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 3,505 points

2 minutes ago
NUST showcases innovative technologies at IDEAS 20 ..

NUST showcases innovative technologies at IDEAS 2024

2 minutes ago
 Lahore development plan reviewed

Lahore development plan reviewed

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Belarus agree to promote bilateral ties ..

Pakistan, Belarus agree to promote bilateral ties through high-level exchanges, ..

2 minutes ago

AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen econo ..

Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties

3 hours ago
 PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah ..

PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business