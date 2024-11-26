Rupee Sheds 09 Pasia Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 06:03 PM
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.75
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.75.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.30 and Rs 278.90 respectively.
The price of Euro increased by 85 paisa to close at Rs 291.12 against the last day’s closing of Rs 290.27, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.80, whereas a decrease of 19 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 348.62 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 348.81.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 75.64 and Rs 73.99 respectively.
Recent Stories
Govt to launch solarization program, aiming to benefit 500,000 households: Nasir ..
Punjab Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews prog ..
Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tourna ..
CM Murad urges WAPDA to allocate 50 MGD of additional water for Karachi
Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 3,505 points
NUST showcases innovative technologies at IDEAS 2024
Lahore development plan reviewed
Pakistan, Belarus agree to promote bilateral ties through high-level exchanges, ..
AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 3,505 points2 minutes ago
-
WB appreciates govt’s reform initiatives, assures continued support2 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 12.39% to $104.617 mln in four months4 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 November 20242 minutes ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 November 20242 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 November 20242 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 20249 hours ago
-
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum20 hours ago