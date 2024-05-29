Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 10 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday lost 10 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.40 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.30.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.25 and Rs 280 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 11 paisa to close at Rs 301.73 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.77, whereas an increase of 89 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 355.27 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 354.38.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 75.79 and Rs 74.22.

More Stories From Business