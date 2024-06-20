Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 10 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 06:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Rupee on Thursday witnessed a devaluation of 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.60 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.50.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.7 and Rs 280.6 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 55 pasia to close at Rs 298.77 against the last day’s closing of Rs 298.22, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 1 paisa and closed at Rs 1.75, whereas a decrease of 48 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.07 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 354.55.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 2 and 3 paisa to close at Rs 75.84 and Rs 74.26.

More Stories From Business