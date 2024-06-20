Rupee Sheds 10 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 06:05 PM
Pakistan Rupee on Thursday witnessed a devaluation of 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.60 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.50
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Rupee on Thursday witnessed a devaluation of 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.60 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.50.
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.7 and Rs 280.6 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 55 pasia to close at Rs 298.77 against the last day’s closing of Rs 298.22, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen lost 1 paisa and closed at Rs 1.75, whereas a decrease of 48 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.07 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 354.55.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 2 and 3 paisa to close at Rs 75.84 and Rs 74.26.
Recent Stories
Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society
Performance of four educational departments reviewed
Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer companies to determine production co ..
Bank of England freezes rate before UK election
China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economi ..
PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points
PM visits revamped NEOC; says NDMA to become a safety wall for Pakistan: PM
As UK election looms, Bank of England set to sit tight on rate
FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar conducted major operation
Foreign journalists visit Weihai, China's Shandong Province
Asian markets swing as traders assess rates outlook
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 june 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer companies to determine production costs4 minutes ago
-
Bank of England freezes rate before UK election12 minutes ago
-
China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economic cooperation12 minutes ago
-
PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points12 minutes ago
-
As UK election looms, Bank of England set to sit tight on rate4 minutes ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at local market, up by $3 in int’l trade3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 28.75% to Rs 7.9 trillion in 11 months5 hours ago
-
Asian markets swing as traders assess rates outlook4 minutes ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 june 20244 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago