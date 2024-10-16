Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.74.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.90 and Rs279.40 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 71 paisa to close at Rs302.33 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.04, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.86, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs361.09 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs363.21.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs75.64 and Rs74.00 respectively.