Rupee Sheds 10 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 06:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.95 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.85.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.40 and Rs 278.90 respectively.
The price of Euro increased by Rs 1.16 to close at Rs 294.
17 against the last day’s closing of Rs 293.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.79, whereas an increase of Rs 1.59 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.17 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 350.58.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.67 and Rs 74.04 respectively.
