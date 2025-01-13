Rupee Sheds 10 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 06:51 PM
Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.67 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.57
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.95 and Rs 280.45 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.
11 to close at Rs284.66 against the last day’s closing of Rs286.77, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decrease of Rs 4.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs338.24 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs342.29.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs75.87 and Rs74.23, respectively.
