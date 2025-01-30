Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 10 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 06:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.87.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.50 and Rs 281.00, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 18 paisa to close at Rs290.73 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.55, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.80, whereas an increase of 08 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs347.33 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs347.25.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 75.95 and Rs74.37 respectively.

More Stories From Business