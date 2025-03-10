Rupee Sheds 10 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Rupee on Monday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.06 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.96.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.25 and Rs281.75, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 11 paisa to close at Rs303.
13 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.89, whereas a decrease of 22 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs361.00 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs361.22.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.25 and Rs74.65, respectively.
