Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 10 Paisa Against US Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Monday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.36 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Rupee on Monday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.36 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.26.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.1, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 34 paisa to close at Rs 304.

01 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.67, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.87, whereas a decrease of 56 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 363.17 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 362.61.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 76.33 and Rs 74.74 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque i ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village

11 minutes ago
 CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial ..

CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers

KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation Universi ..

Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative

56 minutes ago
 FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentar ..

FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation

2 hours ago
 Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dram ..

Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF

2 hours ago
575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in ..

575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers ..

2 hours ago
 Haroon urges private sector collaboration to overc ..

Haroon urges private sector collaboration to overcome industrial production chal ..

13 minutes ago
 WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely caus ..

WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths

3 hours ago
 Pushing effort to sack security chief, Israel PM a ..

Pushing effort to sack security chief, Israel PM alleges anti-govt plot

13 minutes ago
 Former Russian defence official on trial for embez ..

Former Russian defence official on trial for embezzlement

13 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business