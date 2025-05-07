Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 10 Paisa Against US Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 07:42 PM

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

He Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.47 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.37

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.47 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.37.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.65 and Rs 283.15, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs0.82 to close at Rs 319.

82 against the last day’s closing of Rs 319.00, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.96, whereas an increase of Rs 1.03 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 375.79 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 374.76.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.63 and Rs 75.03 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1 ..

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1122 put on high alert

4 minutes ago
 CM urges citizens to trust official news sources a ..

CM urges citizens to trust official news sources amid Indian aggression

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matte ..

Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi

11 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infras ..

Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects

11 minutes ago
 Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

11 minutes ago
 Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy

Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy

4 minutes ago
Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: ..

Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: Rana Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

2 hours ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

2 hours ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points

4 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business