Rupee Sheds 10 Paisa Against US Dollar
The Rupee on Monday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.76 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.66
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.25 and Rs 283.75, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs 0.90 to close at Rs 316.
63 against the last day’s closing of Rs 315.73, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.94, whereas an increase of Rs 1.56 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 376.61 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 375.05.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 76.71 and Rs 75.12, respectively.
