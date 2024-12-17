Rupee sheds 10 pasia against dollar

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 07:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.27 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.17.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.80 and Rs 279.30 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 14 paisa to close at Rs 292.14 against the last day’s closing of Rs292.28, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.80, whereas an increase of Rs 2 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs353.44 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs351.44.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal surged by 03 and 04 paisa to close at Rs75.76 and Rs74.06, respectively.

