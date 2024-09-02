Rupee Sheds 11 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.53
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.25 and Rs 279.75 respectively.
The price of Euro increased by 36 paisa to close at Rs 308.44 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.80, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa closed at Rs1.90, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs366.09 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs367.34.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs75.86 and Rs74.25 respectively.
