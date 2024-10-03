Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 11 Paisa Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.63

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.63.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.50 and Rs280 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 55 paisa to close at Rs306.76 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 03 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, whereas a decrease of Rs4.53 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs364.43 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs368.96.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa 02 paisa to close at Rs75.61 and Rs73.99.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World C ..

Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup scores

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational li ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational linkages, aviation cooperation

1 minute ago
 Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

5 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

10 hours ago
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

19 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

19 hours ago
 Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

19 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

19 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

19 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business