Rupee Sheds 11 Paisa Against Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 06:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.63.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.50 and Rs280 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 55 paisa to close at Rs306.76 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 03 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, whereas a decrease of Rs4.53 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs364.43 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs368.96.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa 02 paisa to close at Rs75.61 and Rs73.99.
