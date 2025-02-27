Rupee Sheds 11 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 06:49 PM
The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 11 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.72 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.61
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 11 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.72 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.61.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.00 and Rs281.50, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs0.
70 to close at Rs292.92 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.62, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.87, whereas an increase of 54 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs354.43 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs353.89.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.16 and Rs74.58.
Recent Stories
Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics
EPA elects new board, outlines future vision
DC chairs peace committee meeting for Ramazan
Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projects, launches key projects
Express concerned over new policy of clearance assessment at dry ports
Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 2024
EU was born to 'screw' US, Trump says
Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 2024
China's Tianjin Port reports record single-vessel auto exports
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air-strikes in Syria, urges global action
Verification process of 486 farmers under "Sona Agulte Punjab program" completed
Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch hosts AI Ethics workshop in Astana ..
More Stories From Business
-
Express concerned over new policy of clearance assessment at dry ports5 minutes ago
-
Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 20245 minutes ago
-
Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 202412 minutes ago
-
New SME policy to boost industrialisation at grassroots level: SMEDA coordinator13 minutes ago
-
RASTA-PIDE's 5th conference concludes after in-depth policy discussions1 hour ago
-
SECP holds online consultation sessions on research analyst regulations, corporate briefing session1 hour ago
-
Board to discuss major developments in BRT system2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar2 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 78 points2 hours ago
-
Japanese stocks close higher2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum to be held in April3 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.3,000 per tola to Rs.303,3003 hours ago