Rupee Sheds 11 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 06:49 PM

Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 11 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.72 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.61.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.00 and Rs281.50, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs0.

70 to close at Rs292.92 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.62, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.87, whereas an increase of 54 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs354.43 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs353.89.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.16 and Rs74.58.

