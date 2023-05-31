UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 11 Paisas Against US Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Pakistani rupee witnessed 11 paisas devaluation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Wednesday as it closed at Rs285.46 against the previous day's closing of Rs2285.35

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 311 and Rs 314, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 54 paisas to close at Rs 304.48 against the last day's closing of Rs 305.02, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs2.04, whereas an increase of 02 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.60 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 352.58.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 77.72 and Rs 76.11 respectively.

