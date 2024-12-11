Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 11 Pasia Against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.16 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.05.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.70 and Rs279.20 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.09 to close at Rs292.

11 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas a decrease of 18 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.48 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs354.30.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.73 and Rs74.01, respectively.

