Rupee Sheds 12 Paisa Against Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 06:21 PM
Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 12 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.62 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.50
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024)
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.3 and Rs 280.4 respectively.
The price of Euro increased by Rs 4.66 to close at Rs 305.
48 against the last day’s closing of Rs 300.82, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 08 paisa and closed at Rs1.94, whereas an increase of Rs 2.84 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.96 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs354.12.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa and 02 paisa to close at Rs75.85 and Rs74.22 respectively.
