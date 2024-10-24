Rupee Sheds 12 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 12 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.72
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 12 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.72.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.30 and Rs278.80 respectively.
The price of Euro increased by 62 paisa to close at Rs300.
08 against the last day’s closing of Rs299.46, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of 33 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.40 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs360.07.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa and 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.64 and Rs73.98 respectively.
Recent Stories
Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance
Pinterest secretly tracks users, EU privacy group says
Kirmani felicitates AJA office-bearers
Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur
Punjab Law Minister engages bar associations to resolve legal community's issues
Lecturers appointed
Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, says health minister
Ombudsperson issues warning to KEMU over failure of anti-harassment code of cond ..
Several injured after Norway passenger train derails
KU organized seminar on bright future of Islamic Banking
Punjab CM aims to enhance cardiology hospitals’ capacity: Punjab Chief Minist ..
Open court held in Abbottabad to address legal concerns
More Stories From Business
-
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves recorded as $ 16.01 billion11 minutes ago
-
Belgian companies participate in 5th Int'l TEXPO in Karachi17 minutes ago
-
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain presents Industrial Policy to boost fore ..42 minutes ago
-
PSX crosses another milestone, reaches 88,945.99 points3 minutes ago
-
Ahsan reviews 'Foreign-Funded Development Projects'4 hours ago
-
COLABS raises $2m in pre-series A funding, eyes expansion into Saudi Arabia4 hours ago
-
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
Cars' sale up 25% to 20,068 units during Jul-Sep 20247 hours ago
-
Review meeting held to convert agricultural land into housing societies7 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.2,300 to Rs.283,100 per tola7 hours ago