Rupee Sheds 12 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 12 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.72

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.30 and Rs278.80 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 62 paisa to close at Rs300.

08 against the last day’s closing of Rs299.46, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of 33 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.40 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs360.07.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa and 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.64 and Rs73.98 respectively.

