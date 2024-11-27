Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 12 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.96 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.84.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.50 and Rs 279.00 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 86 paisa to close at Rs 291.98 against the last day’s closing of Rs 291.

12, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 03 paisa and closed at Rs 1.83, whereas an increase of Rs 1.57 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 350.619 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 348.62.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 03 paisa and closed at Rs 75.67 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged and closed at Rs 73.99 respectively.

APP/mag