Rupee sheds 12 paisa against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 12 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.17 against the previous day's closing of Rs 282.05.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.65 and Rs 284.30, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.18 to close at Rs 320.

16 against the last day’s closing of Rs 321.34, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.96, whereas a decrease of Rs 0.87 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 381.83 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 382.70.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 76.82 and Rs 75.23, respectively.