Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 13 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Rupee sheds 13 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee witnessed a devaluation of 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 278.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.37

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee witnessed a devaluation of 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 278.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.37.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 279.9 and Rs 280.65 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 32 paisa to close at Rs 301.75 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.73, whereas an increase of Rs 1.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 356.87 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 355.72.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs 75.82 and RS 74.24 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain ..

Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability

3 minutes ago
 NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strat ..

NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for ..

3 minutes ago
 PIC directs SBP to make public list of 1000 loan d ..

PIC directs SBP to make public list of 1000 loan defaulters

4 minutes ago
 UNHCR's delegation led by UN High Commissioner for ..

UNHCR's delegation led by UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Amir Muqam

5 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding suspension of LH ..

SC issues written order regarding suspension of LHC's decision

5 minutes ago
 Construction work on 300MW Balakot HPP in full swi ..

Construction work on 300MW Balakot HPP in full swing

4 minutes ago
Senior Diplomats pay a Get-acquainted visit to the ..

Senior Diplomats pay a Get-acquainted visit to the “Imagine Monet” area with ..

10 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

10 minutes ago
 LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from PC ..

LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL

10 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 320 shelter bags in Sudan

KSrelief distributes 320 shelter bags in Sudan

11 minutes ago
 Advisor Tourism grieves over tourists' car acciden ..

Advisor Tourism grieves over tourists' car accident in Chitral

11 minutes ago
 Philippine ambassador visits Dhodial Mansehra to f ..

Philippine ambassador visits Dhodial Mansehra to foster trade relations

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business