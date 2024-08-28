Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 13 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Rupee sheds 13 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.45 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.32

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.6 and Rs 280.1 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 15 paisa to close at Rs 310.

72 against the last day’s closing of Rs 310.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.92, whereas an increase of 86 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs368.45 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 367.59.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa and 03 paisa to close at Rs75.81 and Rs74.20 respectively.

