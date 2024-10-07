Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 13 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.51.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.25 and Rs279.75 respectively.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.25 and Rs279.75 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.

47 to close at Rs304.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.87, whereas a decrease of Rs1.50 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs363.89 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs365.39.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa 04 paisa to close at Rs75.58 and Rs73.91.

