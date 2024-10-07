Rupee Sheds 13 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.51.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.51.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.25 and Rs279.75 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.
47 to close at Rs304.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.87, whereas a decrease of Rs1.50 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs363.89 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs365.39.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa 04 paisa to close at Rs75.58 and Rs73.91.
Recent Stories
Mangrove Honey Festival concludes in Jubail
Aleem Khan urges PM to activate diplomatic channels to highlight Israeli atrocit ..
Sarfraz Bugti stresses for execution of Chief Minister’ Youth Skills Developme ..
PDF Chairman calls on philanthropists to support poor amid inflation
Primary teachers protest across the province
Ayub Teaching Hospital launches free Cancer treatment
Ambassador Tirmizi explores educational collaboration opportunities with UAE uni ..
PCB urges int’l community to stop Israel from brutalities in Palestine
Organic cotton terms essential for environment, local livelihoods
Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan
LCCI urges SBP to ensure facilitation for businesses
Environment takes centre stage as global summits loom
More Stories From Business
-
SCCI president for prioritize solution to issues of small business, industry55 minutes ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
LCCI urges SBP to ensure facilitation for businesses14 minutes ago
-
PSX crosses another milestone, reaches historic level of 84,910.30 points2 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal calls for boosting rice exports, meeting EU food safety standards2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher on financial, exporter shares2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs. 200 per tola to Rs 275,7003 hours ago
-
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week4 hours ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St rally on jobs data5 minutes ago
-
ICE, ASITA sign MoU of Cooperation, expect direct flights to Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Root Cause Analysis' tomorrow4 hours ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St rally on US jobs data4 minutes ago