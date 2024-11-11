Rupee Sheds 13 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.73
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.40 and Rs 278.90 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.
87 to close at Rs 297.07 against the last day’s closing of Rs 298.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.80, whereas a decline of Rs1.28 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.26 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs359.54.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 03 and 04 paisa to close at Rs75.64 and Rs73.97, respectively.
