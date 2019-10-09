UrduPoint.com
Rupee Sheds 13 Paisa In Interbank, Closes At 156.32

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

The exchange rate of rupee against US dollar decreased by 0.13 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs156.32 compared to last closing of Rs156.45, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of rupee against US dollar decreased by 0.13 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs156.32 compared to last closing of Rs156.45, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 156.20 and Rs 156.80.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by 0.11 paisa and traded at Rs171.77 against the last closing of Rs171.88.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen shed 01 paisa was traded at Rs1.45 against Rs1.46, whereas decrease of 0.13 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs191.47 as compared to last closing of Rs 191.60.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham dipped by 03 paisa and Saudi Rayal also decrease by 04 paisa and were traded at Rs 42.56 and Rs 41.67 respectively.

