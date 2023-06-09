UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 13 Paisas Against US Dollar

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 06:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Friday weakened by 13 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.93 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.80.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 302 and Rs 305 respectively.

The price of the Euro went up by Rs1.26 to close at Rs 308.

88 against the last day's closing of Rs 307.62, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 2.05, whereas an increase of Rs 2.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 359.98 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 357.73.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 and 03 paisas to close at Rs 78.12 and Rs 76.50 respectively.

