Rupee Sheds 14 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 07:22 PM
Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed a devaluation of 14 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.52
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed a devaluation of 14 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.52.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.10 and Rs 280 respectively.
The price of Euro increased by Rs1.
05 to close at Rs 310.64 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.59, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.91, whereas an increase of Rs2.5 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 365.09 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 362.59.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each at Rs 75.84 and Rs74.26 respectively.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to Pakistan12 hours ago
-
Urgent steps being taken for industrial uplift of KP, says CM’s aide12 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as Powell says rate cut coming12 hours ago
-
Tax table being reviewed to address trader’ apprehensions: Naeem Mir13 hours ago
-
Alfalah asset management secures CCP approval for strengthening market position13 hours ago
-
PSX gains 08 points14 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes Turkish expertise to elevate aviation industry14 hours ago
-
Euro zone inflation expectations remain unchanged for 3rd consecutive month13 hours ago
-
BoJ's Ueda flags more rate hikes if economy, inflation on track13 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases by 0.10%15 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.200 per tola to Rs.262,00015 hours ago
-
G20 merchandise exports flat in 2nd quarter15 hours ago