Rupee Sheds 14 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed a devaluation of 14 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.52

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.10 and Rs 280 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs1.

05 to close at Rs 310.64 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.59, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.91, whereas an increase of Rs2.5 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 365.09 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 362.59.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each at Rs 75.84 and Rs74.26 respectively.

