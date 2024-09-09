Rupee sheds 14 paisa against dollar

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 14 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.70 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.56.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.85 and Rs 280.35 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.37 to close at Rs 308.

21 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.58, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.94, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.22 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs367.19.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa and 05 paisa to close at Rs75.87 and Rs74.25 respectively.

