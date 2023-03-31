UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 14 Paisas Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Rupee sheds 14 paisas against dollar

Pakistan rupee weakened by 14 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 283.79 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.65

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee weakened by 14 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 283.79 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.65.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.7 and Rs 286.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.59 which closed at Rs 309.

38 against the last day's closing of Rs 307.79, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs 2.13 with a 01 paisa decrease; whereas a surge of Rs 1.46 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 351.66 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 350.20.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal witnessed an increase of 04 paisas to close at Rs 77.27 and Rs 75.60 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of G20’s TIWG in Mum ..

UAE participates in meeting of G20’s TIWG in Mumbai

23 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Aisha Manzil food street

7 minutes ago
 10 die in stampede during ration distribution in S ..

10 die in stampede during ration distribution in Site area

7 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber receives delegation of Italian-Czech ..

Ajman Chamber receives delegation of Italian-Czech Chamber of Commerce

38 minutes ago
 Russia Central Bank Extends Restrictions on Funds ..

Russia Central Bank Extends Restrictions on Funds Transfer Abroad Until Sept 30- ..

24 minutes ago
 National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting ..

National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting in 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.