Rupee Sheds 15 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 06:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 15 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.50.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.5 and Rs 280.06 respectively.
The price of Euro came down by 35 paisa to close at Rs 301.57 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.92, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen lost 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.79, whereas an increase of Rs1.22 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.17 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs356.95.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs75.86 and Rs74.27 respectively.
