Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 15 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Rupee sheds 15 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 15 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.50

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 15 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.50.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.5 and Rs 280.06 respectively.

The price of Euro came down by 35 paisa to close at Rs 301.57 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.92, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen lost 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.79, whereas an increase of Rs1.22 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.17 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs356.95.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs75.86 and Rs74.27 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

4 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

4 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

4 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

4 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

4 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

4 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

4 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

4 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

4 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

4 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

4 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business