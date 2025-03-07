Rupee sheds 15 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Friday depreciated by 15 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.96 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.81

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Rupee on Friday depreciated by 15 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.96 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.81.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.25 and Rs281.75, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.17 to close at Rs303.

24 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.07, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of 19 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs361.22 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs361.03.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs 76.22 and Rs74.63, respectively.