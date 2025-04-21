Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Rupee on Monday depreciated by 15 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.86 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.71.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.90 and Rs282.40, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 5.27 to close at Rs324.

44 against the last day’s closing of Rs319.17, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.99, whereas an increase of Rs 4.23 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs376.61 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs372.38.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs76.46 and 74.85 respectively.

