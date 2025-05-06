Rupee Sheds 15 Paisa Against US Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 06:13 PM
The Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 15 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.37 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.22
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 15 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.37 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.22.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.65 and Rs 283.15, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs0.80 to close at Rs 319.
00 against the last day’s closing of Rs 318.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 1.96, whereas an increase of Rs 1.22 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 374.76 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 373.54.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.60 and Rs 75.01 respectively.
Recent Stories
Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports
Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar
Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB r ..
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts
Political leadership, nation stand united with armed force against any misadvent ..
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, investors
More Stories From Business
-
CAT reserves verdict in ICAP audit fee case36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US to further strength economic ties, highlighting strong partnership46 minutes ago
-
SECP issues Compliance Checklists for REIT management companies56 minutes ago
-
SECP approves reforms to EMR for greater transparency & digital access1 hour ago
-
SAPM reaffirms govt's commitment to boost automotive sector2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar3 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses issues & implementation of KP Godown Act2 hours ago
-
Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB report3 minutes ago
-
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.6,100 to 356,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, investors3 minutes ago
-
Ensuring availability of quality, and certified seeds to farmers top priority5 hours ago