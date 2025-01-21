Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 16 Paisa Against Dollar

January 21, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 16 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.81 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.65.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.80 and Rs 281.30, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.67 to close at Rs289.

00 against the last day’s closing of Rs287.33, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of Rs 1.50 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs341.53 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs340.03.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal also increased by 05 paisa and 04 paisa to close at Rs75.91 and Rs74.30, respectively.

