Rupee Sheds 16 Paisa Against US Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 07:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 16 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.72 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.56.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.10, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.38 to close at Rs306.

83 against the last day’s closing of Rs309.21, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.90, whereas a decrease of Rs4.32 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs357.95 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs362.27.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 and 05 pasia to close at Rs76.42 and Rs74.78, respectively.

