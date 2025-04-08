Rupee Sheds 16 Paisa Against US Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 07:09 PM
The Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 16 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.72 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.56
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 16 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.72 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.56.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.10, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.38 to close at Rs306.
83 against the last day’s closing of Rs309.21, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.90, whereas a decrease of Rs4.32 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs357.95 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs362.27.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 and 05 pasia to close at Rs76.42 and Rs74.78, respectively.
Recent Stories
UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board
DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..
FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma
Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to cool tensions
President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racin ..
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra Bibi's case
Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in protest case
Tap Payments receives payment services licence from Central Bank of UAE
FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National ..
Chairperson BISP reviews preparations for upcoming Benazir Kafaalat tranche
Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis respons ..
More Stories From Business
-
China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to cool tensions4 minutes ago
-
PSC approves new durum wheat variety21 minutes ago
-
LCCI wants measures to protect national economy from external shocks21 minutes ago
-
Stocks, oil recover slightly awaiting Trump's next tariffs moves1 minute ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 622 points1 minute ago
-
Rupee sheds 16 paisa against US Dollar2 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.2,000 to Rs318,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
Jam invites investors to tap Pakistan's 95% unexplored mineral potential3 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reviews budget proposals for the upcoming fiscal year3 hours ago
-
SECP issues FAQs on private fund sector3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Markets stage mild rebound but Trump tariff uncertainty reigns1 minute ago