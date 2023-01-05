UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 17 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 06:55 PM

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 17 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 227.11 against the previous day's closing of Rs 226.94

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 17 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 227.11 against the previous day's closing of Rs 226.94.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 233.75 and Rs 236 respectively.

The price of the euro increased by 62 paisa and closed at Rs 241.20 against the previous day's closing of Rs 240.58, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen lost three paisa to close at Rs1.71, whereas a decrease of 32 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 272.83 as compared to its last closing of Rs 273.15.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 04 paisa and 06 paisa to close at Rs 61.83 and Rs 60.41 respectively.

More Stories From Business

