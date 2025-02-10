Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 17 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 17 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.21 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.04.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.75 and Rs 281.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.

87 to close at Rs287.97 against the last day’s closing of Rs289.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of 75 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs346.41 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs347.16.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs76.02 and Rs74.45 respectively.

