Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 18 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Rupee sheds 18 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed a devaluation of 18 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.52 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.34

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed a devaluation of 18 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.52 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.34.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.60 and Rs 280.30 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs1.

21 to close at Rs 309.59 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.38, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.90, whereas an increase of 76 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 362.59 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 361.83.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisa and 04 paisa to close at Rs 75.83 and Rs74.22 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

4 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

4 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

4 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

4 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

4 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

4 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

4 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

4 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

4 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

4 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business