Rupee Sheds 18 Paisa Against US Dollar

Published September 04, 2023

Rupee sheds 18 paisa against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed a devaluation of 18 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs305.64 against the previous day's closing of Rs 305.46

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs331 and Rs334 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

48 to close at Rs330.04 against the last day's closing of Rs 331.52, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down up by 02 paisa and stood at Rs 2.08, whereas a decrease of Rs1.46 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 385.96 as compared to the last closing of Rs387.42.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 05 and 04 paisa to close at Rs 83.21 and Rs 81.48 respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

