UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 18 Paisas Against US Dollar In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Rupee sheds 18 paisas against US Dollar in interbank

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday weakened by 18 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.36 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Thursday weakened by 18 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.36 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.18.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 291.5 and Rs 294.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro went down by Rs1.

03 to close at Rs 311.18 against the last day's closing of Rs 310.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs 2.03, whereas an increase of Rs 0.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 363.69 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 362.72.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal appreciated by 4 paisas and 5 pasias to close at Rs 78.23 and Rs 76.62 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing ..

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine ..

28 minutes ago
 US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Ri ..

US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Risk Winter Gas Energy Shortages

28 minutes ago
 1,1000 more cops to become part of police force so ..

1,1000 more cops to become part of police force soon: Inspector General of Polic ..

24 minutes ago
 Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Ow ..

Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Owners - CEO

24 minutes ago
 UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-le ..

UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-led resolution on tolerance in a ..

42 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.