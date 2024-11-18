Rupee Sheds 19 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 05:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated 19 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.66.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.40 and Rs 278.90 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 48 paisa to close at Rs 293.
01 against the last day’s closing of Rs 293.49, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.79, whereas a decline of 96 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 350.58 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 351.54.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirhamand the Saudi Riyal increased by 05 and 09 paisa to close at Rs 75.64 and Rs 74.02 respectively.
