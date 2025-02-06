Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 19 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 09:17 PM

Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 19 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.14 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.95

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 19 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.14 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.95.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.60 and Rs 281.10, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.

73 to close at Rs289.75 against the last day’s closing of Rs288.02, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 03 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of Rs1.86 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs348.17 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs346.31.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 06 and 05 paisa to close at Rs76.00 and Rs74.42 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

7 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen hono ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate

7 minutes ago
 Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offs ..

Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World' ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign

21 minutes ago
 11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu ..

11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents

22 minutes ago
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months o ..

Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..

22 minutes ago
 Consul General offers condolences on passing of Pr ..

Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV

13 minutes ago
 Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers t ..

Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 17

7 minutes ago
 Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral ..

Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga

14 minutes ago
 Global stocks climb as trade fears ease

Global stocks climb as trade fears ease

13 minutes ago
 Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US custom ..

Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US customs rules

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business