Rupee Sheds 19 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 09:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 19 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.14 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.95.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.60 and Rs 281.10, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.
73 to close at Rs289.75 against the last day’s closing of Rs288.02, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 03 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of Rs1.86 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs348.17 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs346.31.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 06 and 05 paisa to close at Rs76.00 and Rs74.42 respectively.
