Rupee sheds 19 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Friday depreciated by 19 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.70 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.51

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Rupee on Friday depreciated by 19 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.70 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.51.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.75 and Rs 283.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs0.97 to close at Rs 317.

05 against the last day’s closing of Rs 318.02, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.94, whereas a decrease of Rs0.46 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 373.66 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 374.12.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs 76.69 and Rs 75.10, respectively.