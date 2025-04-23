Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 20 Paisa Against US Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 07:58 PM

The Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 20 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.96 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.76

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.1 and Rs 282.5, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.87 to close at Rs 319.

91 against the last day’s closing of Rs 322.78, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.98, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.65 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 373.89 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 375.54.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 06 paisa each to close at Rs 76.49 and 74.90 respectively.

