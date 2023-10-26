Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 21 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed a 21-paisa depreciation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.09 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.88

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.25 and Rs 282.9 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

04 to close at Rs 295.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs 296.56, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.86, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 338.72 as compared to the last closing of Rs 339.98.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 06 and 05 paisa to close at Rs 76.25 and Rs 74.65 respectively.

